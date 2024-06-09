Cristiano Ronaldo hugs Luka Modric after Croatia beat Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Mondric share heartwarming embrace after Croatia vs Portugal clash. — X/@EthanCFC7_

Former Real Madrid teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric shared a memorable moment after Croatia defeated Portugal in a friendly on Saturday, Sports Brief reported.

Modric, 38, expertly beat goalkeeper Diogo Costa from the spot, according to Reuters.

After Diogo Jota and Nelson Semedo were introduced as half-time substitutes, both players crossed the ball for an equaliser for Portugal in the 48th minute.

The visitors secured the victory in the 56th minute when Ante Budimir headed in a rebound after Mario Pašalić's attempt had been deflected onto the crossbar by Costa.

Ronaldo reunites with former Real Madrid teammate. — X/@OptusSport

Ronaldo, 39, who had been benched in the game, reunited with his former Real Madrid teammate Modric after the match.



Real Madrid fans were left swooning as the two exchanged a heartwarming hug and some words.

The moment was captured in a video shared on social media. The both also interacted before the match.

Ronaldo and Modric became teammates when the Croatia legend joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 and they played 222 matches, combining for 16 goals, according to Sportskeeda.

Modric assisted Ronaldo's second goal in the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League final against Juventus, a match they won 4-1 in Cardiff.

Their partnership was instrumental in Real Madrid securing four Champions League titles.