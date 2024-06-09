 
Geo News

Braunwyn Windham-Burke reveals her journey with risky weight loss pills

Former reality star Braunwyn Windham-Burke reflects on her ozempic-enhanced physique

By
Web Desk

June 09, 2024

Braunwyn Windham-Burke reveals her journey with risky weight loss pills

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has been taking a famous medication, mainly prescribed for Type 2 diabetes, to trim her waist.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum has confessed to experiementing with Ozempic ever since she moved to Nashville last year with her partner, Jen Spinner.

The former reality and her fiancee on Saturday revealed to Us Weekly how their lifestyle has changed since then.

“She would make dinner every night when we first got together because I don’t cook or really do anything,” Spinner, 38, quipped, to which Burke playfully replied, “I don’t want to cook because I can’t eat! Feed yourself!”

Burke, 46, also explained what compelled her to take the risky approach to slimming down.

“The food is different. There’s Loveless Cafe and biscuits and fried chicken. I’m not a person with a lot of self-control,” she explained. “I gained 20 pounds.”

RHONJ stars Emily Simpson, Jennifer Fessler, Margaret Josephs and Dolores Cantina and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay have also admitted to using Ozempic for weight loss.

Melissa Gorga is the 'only one' on the RHONJ cast who does not take the diabetes meds, as per her recent chat with Sherri Shepherd.

Kanye West, Bianca Censori headed towards ‘power imbalance' in marriage?
Kanye West, Bianca Censori headed towards ‘power imbalance' in marriage?
Kelly Clarkson breaks silence on replacing Katy Perry on 'American Idol'
Kelly Clarkson breaks silence on replacing Katy Perry on 'American Idol'
Ariana Grande steps out with Ethan Slater after releasing song about him
Ariana Grande steps out with Ethan Slater after releasing song about him
Joe Jonas breaks cover after Demi Moore romance rumours
Joe Jonas breaks cover after Demi Moore romance rumours
Tom Cruise's daughter Suri enjoys weekend with fun activity
Tom Cruise's daughter Suri enjoys weekend with fun activity
Kanye West demands shocking favour from the worker?
Kanye West demands shocking favour from the worker?
Taylor Swift treats Swifties with surprising mashup song
Taylor Swift treats Swifties with surprising mashup song
Big blow to Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage?
Big blow to Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage?
HBO swings the axe on ‘Tokyo Vice'
HBO swings the axe on ‘Tokyo Vice'
Andrew Walker working on next 'James Bond Christmas movie'?
Andrew Walker working on next 'James Bond Christmas movie'?
Lainey Wilson calls Grand Ole Opry induction 'biggest honour'
Lainey Wilson calls Grand Ole Opry induction 'biggest honour'
'How I Met Your Mother' star arrested for stabbing ex more than 20 times
'How I Met Your Mother' star arrested for stabbing ex more than 20 times