Braunwyn Windham-Burke reveals her journey with risky weight loss pills

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has been taking a famous medication, mainly prescribed for Type 2 diabetes, to trim her waist.



The Real Housewives of Orange County alum has confessed to experiementing with Ozempic ever since she moved to Nashville last year with her partner, Jen Spinner.

The former reality and her fiancee on Saturday revealed to Us Weekly how their lifestyle has changed since then.

“She would make dinner every night when we first got together because I don’t cook or really do anything,” Spinner, 38, quipped, to which Burke playfully replied, “I don’t want to cook because I can’t eat! Feed yourself!”

Burke, 46, also explained what compelled her to take the risky approach to slimming down.

“The food is different. There’s Loveless Cafe and biscuits and fried chicken. I’m not a person with a lot of self-control,” she explained. “I gained 20 pounds.”

RHONJ stars Emily Simpson, Jennifer Fessler, Margaret Josephs and Dolores Cantina and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay have also admitted to using Ozempic for weight loss.

Melissa Gorga is the 'only one' on the RHONJ cast who does not take the diabetes meds, as per her recent chat with Sherri Shepherd.