'Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright slams Lala Kent over nanny feud

Brittany Cartwright has fired shots at her Vanderpump Rules costar Lala Kent for dragging a fued about nanny for too long.

The reality star, 35, addressed the debacle during the Friday's episode of her and ex Jax Taylor's When Reality Hits podcast.

"I was kinda thrown. Like, 'Why is this being talked about at the reunion?'" she said, referring to Vanderpump Rules final episode where Lala brought up that she and Brittany got into 'World War III.'

The Valley star also highlighted that she and Lala were on good terms before Lala brought up the situation onscreen and said, "I'm just gonna say this short and sweet because I didn't know that she was gonna talk about that on the reunion."

"I was kind of taken back by that because at that point, she had already apologised to me, [and] I had already apologised to her. So, we were completely fine, everything was good so I was kinda thrown. Like, 'Why is this being talked about at the reunion?' I didn't really understand and I still don't really understand that part, but I do love Lala," she added.

For those unversed, the debacle links to Vanderpump Rules last episode of the three part reunion that aired last month. In the finale, Lala, who is pregnant with her second child, said she was feuding with Brittany because her former costar 'acted so out of pocket on the day of my gender reveal.'

"She reached out to my mother and she was so f****** pocket," Lala said, referring to her mom, Lisa Burningham.

"Do not text my mother the day that I find out that we're having a baby girl and say, 'Did you really hire our nanny without our permission?'" Lala added during the reunion.

However, Brittany admitted during the Friday's episode of her podcast that she made a 'mistake' by sending the text message on the day of Lala's gender reveal and that she was in a bad place in her marriage at the time.

"I would never be rude or mean to anybody, let me make that very clear," she clarified, adding, "But, my mistake was writing the message on that day, I shouldn't have done that. I apologised immediately for that."

Brittany also gave her justification for why she texted in the first place.

"It took us a long time to find somebody that we trusted with Cruz. He needs certain people that are constant in his life," she said. "We literally only have me, Jax and our nanny here. That's why it was important to me. It's not because of any other thing. If I would've known or asked, I would've been like, 'Yes, of course, go for it. Use her for the day!' It was just more of the shock value."