'Baby Reindeer' star Jessica Gunning recalls strange street incident

Jessica Gunning, making headlines for her recent role of a stalker Martha in Baby Reindeer, shared an odd incident with a stranger.

During a conversation with The Mirror, Gunning recalled that a stranger once screamed on street after recognizing her from the show.

"I came out of my house the other week and a lady was just there on the street and went, 'Ahhh!'" The Outlaws actress shared.

Gunning added, "But it's because she'd just finished episode seven, walked out of her door and then I was there. So I understand why maybe that may have been a bit freaky!"

Netflix hit show Baby Reindeer is based on the true story of comedian Donny Dunn - played by Richard Gadd in which he shares his experience of being stalked.

In the series, Gunning becomes obsessed with Gadd, stalking him, sending thousands of emails and texts.

The seven episodes Netflix series, Baby Reindeer was released on April 11, 2024.