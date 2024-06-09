 
'Bridgerton' stars Nicola, Luke, Claudia, more give some modern love advice

'Bridgerton' cast including Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Claudia Jessie answered century old dating questions

By
Web Desk

June 09, 2024

The cast of Netflix series Bridgerton recently offered some advice to old-fashioned dating questions.

In the Netflix video, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Claudia Jessie, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Hannah Dodd, Harriet Cains, and more shared some insightful advices on romantic dilemma.

The first question was, "It is my misfortune to be red-haired. I love a lady who has the greatest aversion imaginable to that colored hair. I love her to distraction and have sufficient hope of her were this obstacle removed. How can I convince her to see past my follicles?"

Luke Thompson, who stars as Benedict Bridgerton, offered straightforward advice, suggesting, "If she's not gonna see past your hair, you may love her to distraction, but you must get out of that."

Additionally, the second question was from a lady who promised a young man to marry him before moving from Ireland.

After arriving in her new country, she met another young man and felt she had fallen in love with him, leading her to seek advice on what to do.

Nicola Coughlan, known for her role as Penelope Featherington, responded, "I think if you've let yourself fall in love with the second person, you're not really in love with the first person."

However, Violet Bridgerton, the mother of Bridgertons, portrayed by Ruth Gemmell, advised caution.

"I'd say hold off from making any decisions. You're in a new place, it's all new and strange, and you need to settle and have your feet on the ground before you think about anything else or anyone else."

Lady Danbury, played by Adjoa Andoh, humorously added, "And that’s why she’s the mother of the Bridgerton."

Moving ahead the cast continued to answer more questions, sharing their modern-day perspectives to century old queries.

Watch the full video:


