Will Smith joins fans at 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' screening

Will Smith, starring in recently released movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die surprised fans in Los Angeles.

On Friday, Smith took to Instagram to share a video of himself surprising fans in the theater.

The video showcased the actor saying, "We’re in Baldwin Hills. We’re about to go in the theater..." adding, "It’s a ritual I have, when I have a movie come out. On Friday, Saturday, usually a matinee on Sunday, I like going to the theaters."



Donning a mask Smith watched the entire film with his fans and revealed his identity after the film concluded, leaving fans in surprised.

"I snuck into @badboys in Baldwin Hills last night. It was SPECTABULOUS! Where should I go next?" Smith wrote in the caption.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die stars Will Smith alongside the franchise star Martin Lawrence.

The film marks a comeback for the actor since viral 2022 Oscars incident where he slapped Chris Rock on stage.

The incident sparked widespread backlash against Smith and led him to keep a relatively low profile since then.