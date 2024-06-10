 
Geo News

Naomi Campbell admits welcoming children via surrogate

Naomi Campbell is the biological mother of two children a son and a daughter

By
Web Desk

June 10, 2024

Naomi Campbell admits welcoming children via surrogate

Naomi Campbell confessed for the first time that she welcomed her both children via surrogacy.

In an interview published in The Times, the 54-year-old model confirmed that she leveraged a surrogate for her two kids.

The reality show host’s daughter was born in May 2021 via surrogate and her son was born in June 2023 also via surrogate.

However, since the birth of her children, the mother of two has not revealed their names or their faces.

While speaking about her 'fear; for the future of her kids she said, “My babies are everything to me. It’s made me fear for the future.”

“I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school,” she added.

Moreover, during the interview, she advised young girls who don't want kids saying it’s "too expensive."

She continued, “I understand economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It’s worth it. It is so amazing."

Joseph Sikora wants casting for 'Power' prequel inspired by 'Young Sheldon'
Joseph Sikora wants casting for 'Power' prequel inspired by 'Young Sheldon'
Michael Landon's daughter discloses major revelation before death
Michael Landon's daughter discloses major revelation before death
Guy Fieri honors youngest son Ryder on high school graduation
Guy Fieri honors youngest son Ryder on high school graduation
Tori Spelling marks son Beau's major milestone
Tori Spelling marks son Beau's major milestone
Jennifer Lopez flaunts wedding ring amid marital home sale
Jennifer Lopez flaunts wedding ring amid marital home sale
Sofia Richie celebrates the arrival of baby daughter Eloise
Sofia Richie celebrates the arrival of baby daughter Eloise
Is Blake Lively making a cameo in Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool & Wolverine'? video
Is Blake Lively making a cameo in Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?
Will Smith joins fans at 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' screening
Will Smith joins fans at 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' screening
'Bridgerton' stars Nicola, Luke, Claudia, more give some modern love advice video
'Bridgerton' stars Nicola, Luke, Claudia, more give some modern love advice
'Baby Reindeer' star Jessica Gunning recalls strange street incident
'Baby Reindeer' star Jessica Gunning recalls strange street incident
'Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright slams Lala Kent over nanny feud
'Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright slams Lala Kent over nanny feud
Camilla Cabello 'excited' to say goodbye to normal life
Camilla Cabello 'excited' to say goodbye to normal life