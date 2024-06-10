Naomi Campbell admits welcoming children via surrogate

Naomi Campbell confessed for the first time that she welcomed her both children via surrogacy.



In an interview published in The Times, the 54-year-old model confirmed that she leveraged a surrogate for her two kids.

The reality show host’s daughter was born in May 2021 via surrogate and her son was born in June 2023 also via surrogate.

However, since the birth of her children, the mother of two has not revealed their names or their faces.

While speaking about her 'fear; for the future of her kids she said, “My babies are everything to me. It’s made me fear for the future.”

“I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school,” she added.

Moreover, during the interview, she advised young girls who don't want kids saying it’s "too expensive."

She continued, “I understand economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It’s worth it. It is so amazing."