Joey King gushes over Sabrina Carpenter's new ‘Addicting' song

Joey King gushed over Sabrina Carpenter’s new ‘Addicting’ song

Joey King can not get over her friend Sabrina Carpenter’s new hit Please Please Please.



During the premiere of the Despicable Me 4, at Lincoln Center in New York City on Sunday, June 9, the 24-year-old actor told People magazine that she could not express her happiness for Sabrina.

While referring to the Expresso singer’s performance at the Governors Ball music festival on Saturday, June 8, Joey said, "Yesterday is the first time I've seen her perform in a few years.”

She continued to say, “Because every time that I wanted to go to one of her big shows, our just schedules kind of miss each other."

"I literally was sobbing after the show. I was so proud of her. She's just amazing."

The Bullet Train star gushed over her latest song, “I'm so happy for her and I just can't stop singing 'Please Please Please' ... get out of my head."

Moreover, Joey called her latest track’s music video ‘addicting’, and she said, "It's so rude of her to make a hit like that. It's also so rude to make such an addicting music video."

It is pertinent to mention that Sabrina and Joey have been friends since their Disney days, as per Joey told Wired.