Natalie Portman marks 43rd birthday with heartfelt tribute to friends

Natalie Portman is filled with gratitude on her 43rd birthday.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 43-year-old actress shared a carousel filled with joyous pictures of her friends, posing and smiling together in different locations and events.

“This year, on my birthday, I want to celebrate my gratitude for my friends who lift me up again and again,” she penned in the caption for snaps which included images from Cannes Film Festival afterparty and the Dior Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show in Paris.

Natalie’s emotional tribute comes after she called it quits with husband ex-husband Benjamin Millepied.

In July 2023, Portman filed for divorce from the 47-year-old choreographer after rumors of his extramarital affair started to surface in May 2023.



The divorce was finalized seven months later in France.

Natalie met Benjamin on the set of her blockbuster movie Black Swan as he trained her for the movie for which she won an Oscar for Best Actress in 2011.