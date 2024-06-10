 
Geo News

Natalie Portman marks 43rd birthday with heartfelt tribute to friends

Natalie Portman's birthday comes after she finalized divorce with Benjamin Millepied

By
Web Desk

June 10, 2024

Natalie Portman marks 43rd birthday with heartfelt tribute to friends

Natalie Portman is filled with gratitude on her 43rd birthday.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 43-year-old actress shared a carousel filled with joyous pictures of her friends, posing and smiling together in different locations and events.

“This year, on my birthday, I want to celebrate my gratitude for my friends who lift me up again and again,” she penned in the caption for snaps which included images from Cannes Film Festival afterparty and the Dior Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show in Paris.

Natalie’s emotional tribute comes after she called it quits with husband ex-husband Benjamin Millepied.

In July 2023, Portman filed for divorce from the 47-year-old choreographer after rumors of his extramarital affair started to surface in May 2023.

The divorce was finalized seven months later in France.

Natalie met Benjamin on the set of her blockbuster movie Black Swan as he trained her for the movie for which she won an Oscar for Best Actress in 2011.

Jennifer Hudson breaks silence on her relationship with Common
Jennifer Hudson breaks silence on her relationship with Common
Kylie Jenner celebrates BFF Stassie's birthday with glamorous night out
Kylie Jenner celebrates BFF Stassie's birthday with glamorous night out
Sofia Richie goes all out to celebrate her newborn baby girl: See photos
Sofia Richie goes all out to celebrate her newborn baby girl: See photos
Timothee Chalamet makes 'desperate' plea to Kylie Jenner
Timothee Chalamet makes 'desperate' plea to Kylie Jenner
Tom Cruise suffers huge blow as daughter Suri takes major decision
Tom Cruise suffers huge blow as daughter Suri takes major decision
Leo Woodall teases Nicholas about playing Harry Styles in 'The Idea of You'
Leo Woodall teases Nicholas about playing Harry Styles in 'The Idea of You'
Jennifer Lopez's reputation takes another hit amid Ben Affleck divorce drama
Jennifer Lopez's reputation takes another hit amid Ben Affleck divorce drama
Joey King gushes over Sabrina Carpenter's new ‘Addicting' song
Joey King gushes over Sabrina Carpenter's new ‘Addicting' song
Kurt Russell turns out to be Kate Hudson's big fan
Kurt Russell turns out to be Kate Hudson's big fan
Naomi Campbell admits welcoming children via surrogate
Naomi Campbell admits welcoming children via surrogate
Joseph Sikora wants casting for 'Power' prequel inspired by 'Young Sheldon'
Joseph Sikora wants casting for 'Power' prequel inspired by 'Young Sheldon'
Michael Landon's daughter discloses major revelation before death
Michael Landon's daughter discloses major revelation before death