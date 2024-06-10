Jake Gyllenhaal's sweet gesture to cast of ‘Presumed Innocent'

Jake Gyllenhaal plays a prosecutor in ‘Presumed Innocent’

Jake Gyllenhaal surprised his co-stars and the crew of Presumed Innocent.

Gyllenhaal's co-star Kingston Rumi Southwick who plays his son in the movie, said he brought ice cream trucks to the set of the movie.

"Jake bought ice cream trucks to set and it was a really good family environment with the cast, with the crew, with the directors and everybody. It's phenomenal," he told People at the premiere of the series at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Southwick went on to call his co-star Ruth Negga “the trickster” at set. He said her tricks helped the cast relax amid the "intense" shoot.

"She would [make] paper airplanes and write notes to people and would make everybody laugh, especially O-T [Fagbenle]. It just was nice to have those intense moments and have that real dramatic feelings and then feel good and then to laugh," he said.

In the eight episode Apple TV+ series, Gyllenhaal plays a Chicago prosecutor who has an affair with a victim right before his death and ends up getting accused of the murder he’s supposed to be investigating.