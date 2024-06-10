Emilia Clarke reveals she thought she would 'die on live TV'

Emilia Clarke just expressed how she feared that her brain injuries would take away not only her career but her life.

Clarke, who starred as Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones, discussed the times she suffered an aneurysm, one is 2011 and another in 2013.

While speaking to U.K. magazine, the Big Issue, the 37-year-old actress expressed her health concerns.

“When you have a brain injury, because it alters your sense of self on such a dramatic level, all of the insecurities you have going into the workplace quadruple overnight,” Clarke revealed to the outlet.

The Me Before You star continued, “The first fear we all had was: ‘Oh my God, am I going to get fired? Am I going to get fired because they think I’m not capable of completing the job?’”

Emilia Clarke also told the outlet how she was so concerned that she might suffer another brain injury due to the pressure and stress of acting in front of so many people. She remembered thinking, “Well, if I’m going to die, I better die on live TV.”