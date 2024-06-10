 
Geo News

Emilia Clarke reveals she thought she would 'die on live TV'

Emilia Clarke suffered brain aneurysms in 2011 and 2013 whilst filming 'Game of Thrones'

By
Web Desk

June 10, 2024

Emilia Clarke reveals she thought she would 'die on live TV'

Emilia Clarke just expressed how she feared that her brain injuries would take away not only her career but her life.

Clarke, who starred as Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones, discussed the times she suffered an aneurysm, one is 2011 and another in 2013.

While speaking to U.K. magazine, the Big Issue, the 37-year-old actress expressed her health concerns.

“When you have a brain injury, because it alters your sense of self on such a dramatic level, all of the insecurities you have going into the workplace quadruple overnight,” Clarke revealed to the outlet.

The Me Before You star continued, “The first fear we all had was: ‘Oh my God, am I going to get fired? Am I going to get fired because they think I’m not capable of completing the job?’”

Emilia Clarke also told the outlet how she was so concerned that she might suffer another brain injury due to the pressure and stress of acting in front of so many people. She remembered thinking, “Well, if I’m going to die, I better die on live TV.”

Sabrina Carpenter gives 'Espresso' a 'sweet' twist
Sabrina Carpenter gives 'Espresso' a 'sweet' twist
Taylor Swift breaks attendance record in Scotland: 'Three times in a row'
Taylor Swift breaks attendance record in Scotland: 'Three times in a row'
Jake Gyllenhaal's sweet gesture to cast of ‘Presumed Innocent'
Jake Gyllenhaal's sweet gesture to cast of ‘Presumed Innocent'
Natalie Portman marks 43rd birthday with heartfelt tribute to friends
Natalie Portman marks 43rd birthday with heartfelt tribute to friends
Jennifer Hudson breaks silence on her relationship with Common
Jennifer Hudson breaks silence on her relationship with Common
Kylie Jenner celebrates BFF Stassie's birthday with glamorous night out
Kylie Jenner celebrates BFF Stassie's birthday with glamorous night out
Sofia Richie goes all out to celebrate her newborn baby girl: See photos
Sofia Richie goes all out to celebrate her newborn baby girl: See photos
Timothee Chalamet makes 'desperate' plea to Kylie Jenner
Timothee Chalamet makes 'desperate' plea to Kylie Jenner
Tom Cruise suffers huge blow as daughter Suri takes major decision
Tom Cruise suffers huge blow as daughter Suri takes major decision
Leo Woodall teases Nicholas about playing Harry Styles in 'The Idea of You'
Leo Woodall teases Nicholas about playing Harry Styles in 'The Idea of You'
Jennifer Lopez's reputation takes another hit amid Ben Affleck divorce drama
Jennifer Lopez's reputation takes another hit amid Ben Affleck divorce drama
Joey King gushes over Sabrina Carpenter's new ‘Addicting' song
Joey King gushes over Sabrina Carpenter's new ‘Addicting' song