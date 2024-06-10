 
Geo News

Celine Dion explains why she kept stiff-person syndrome diagnosis hidden

Celine Dion revealed she was suffering from stiff-person syndrome in 2022

By
Web Desk

June 10, 2024

Celine Dion explains why she kept stiff-person syndrome diagnosis hidden

Céline Dion explained why she decided to go public with her health struggles even though she wanted to keep the details private.

The music legend revealed that when she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, it felt like a very heavy burden on her chest.

In a conversation with Hoda Kotb teased on the Today show on Monday, June 10, the My Heart Will Go On singer opened up about her experience with the rare neurological disorder.

She accepted her willingness of keeping quiet about it at first because she was still trying to understand what was happening with her health.

"What did you want me to say? ‘I have…' what?," the 56-year-old songstress said, adding, "We did not know what was going on."

Dion first experienced the symptoms of the disorder during her Taking Chances World Tour, causing her to suffer from debilitating muscle spasms.

Céline Dion did not go public with diagnosis until December 2022, via an Instagram video where she explained the postponing of many of her performances.

'Desperately unhappy' Simon Cowell saved by son, Eric
'Desperately unhappy' Simon Cowell saved by son, Eric
David Beckham perfects his gardening skills with fans' advice
David Beckham perfects his gardening skills with fans' advice
Emilia Clarke reveals she thought she would 'die on live TV'
Emilia Clarke reveals she thought she would 'die on live TV'
Sabrina Carpenter gives 'Espresso' a 'sweet' twist
Sabrina Carpenter gives 'Espresso' a 'sweet' twist
Taylor Swift breaks attendance record in Scotland: 'Three times in a row'
Taylor Swift breaks attendance record in Scotland: 'Three times in a row'
Jake Gyllenhaal's sweet gesture to cast of ‘Presumed Innocent'
Jake Gyllenhaal's sweet gesture to cast of ‘Presumed Innocent'
Natalie Portman marks 43rd birthday with heartfelt tribute to friends
Natalie Portman marks 43rd birthday with heartfelt tribute to friends
Jennifer Hudson breaks silence on her relationship with Common
Jennifer Hudson breaks silence on her relationship with Common
Kylie Jenner celebrates BFF Stassie's birthday with glamorous night out
Kylie Jenner celebrates BFF Stassie's birthday with glamorous night out
Sofia Richie goes all out to celebrate her newborn baby girl: See photos
Sofia Richie goes all out to celebrate her newborn baby girl: See photos
Timothee Chalamet makes 'desperate' plea to Kylie Jenner
Timothee Chalamet makes 'desperate' plea to Kylie Jenner
Tom Cruise suffers huge blow as daughter Suri takes major decision
Tom Cruise suffers huge blow as daughter Suri takes major decision