Celine Dion explains why she kept stiff-person syndrome diagnosis hidden

Céline Dion explained why she decided to go public with her health struggles even though she wanted to keep the details private.

The music legend revealed that when she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, it felt like a very heavy burden on her chest.

In a conversation with Hoda Kotb teased on the Today show on Monday, June 10, the My Heart Will Go On singer opened up about her experience with the rare neurological disorder.

She accepted her willingness of keeping quiet about it at first because she was still trying to understand what was happening with her health.

"What did you want me to say? ‘I have…' what?," the 56-year-old songstress said, adding, "We did not know what was going on."

Dion first experienced the symptoms of the disorder during her Taking Chances World Tour, causing her to suffer from debilitating muscle spasms.

Céline Dion did not go public with diagnosis until December 2022, via an Instagram video where she explained the postponing of many of her performances.