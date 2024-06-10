Taylor Swift fans spot MAJOR hint about 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift fans, also known affectionately as Swifties, may have spotted a major clue about the highly anticipated Reputation (Taylor's Version).

According to a keen-eyed fans, Swift's latest Instagram post hints that she will announce the album while she's on her U.K. Eras Tour in Liverpool.

Taylor Swift spotted major 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' hint

"SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP!!!! She followed the same pattern right before the 1989tv announcement!!! Two posts with [see you soon emoji] and then one without and then announcement," one fan wrote on X.

Taylor Swift fans are convinced 'Reputation (Taylor's Version) will be announced in U.K.

Another added, "Damn! Hope you’re right. Figured picking a 13 show was a good idea, hoping it pays off! #liverpoolbound."

In her latest post, the Lover hitmaker expressed her gratitude towards her fans for the sold-out shows in Edinburgh, which she wrapped on June 9.

"Edinburgh!!! You truly blew me away this weekend. Thank you for breaking the all-time attendance record for a stadium show in Scotland 3 times in a row and for all the ways you made us feel right at home. Love you, all 220,000 of you!!!" she wrote.

Taylor Swift expressed gratitude for record-breaking shows in Edinburgh

For context, Swift has been actively reclaiming ownership of her music by re-recording her first six albums, due to it being sold to Scooter Braun.

Thus far, Swift has released Taylor's Versions of her albums Fearless, Speak Now, Red, and 1989, however Reputation and her self-titled album, Taylor Swift is yet to be released.