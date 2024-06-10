 
Tom Hardy unveils 'critic' who knows 'better' than him

Tom Hardy revealed a critic he has who plays a role in his career

June 10, 2024

Tom Hardy just revealed the critic behind his acting career!

As he revealed a glimpse of his life during an interview with E! News, he shared that his 16-year-old son, Louis, whom he shares with his former partner Rachael Speed, is actually one of his critics who may even “know better” than him.

He added, “the next gen — the 2.0 — is designed to be better than you.” However, the star clarified that the criticism is mostly him showing support for his father and for the sake of some “constructive criticism.”

The Peaky Blinders star stated that his son offers information that’s “useful in order to be better” with what he does.

“He deconstructs what I'm doing like a peer would", the actor said. Additionally, he also discussed the upcoming film The Bikeriders which features a motorcycle gang.

The 46-year-old shared that none of his children like motorcycles explaining how Louis’s dislike for them stems from an injury of his friend that he got from a bike, and how his two younger children go “No, no” before even hearing its engine. 

