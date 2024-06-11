T.J. Holmes confesses to falling in love with Amy Robach against his will

T.J. Holmes never saw himself falling for Amy Robach, but it happened unexpectedly.



On Monday, June 10 during the recent episode of Amy & T.J. podcast, the former GMA3 host revealed how he fell in love with Amy.

The 46-year-old host began with, “Let me make this as transparent as we can. We didn't mean to fall in love. We didn't expect to fall in love. We didn't even realize we were falling in love."

The couple fell in love when they were cohosting Good Morning America season 3.

“Given all that was on the line, you could even argue, we didn't want to fall in love, which seems like an odd thing to say about the woman you're sitting on stage with that you claim to be in love with,” Holmes said while pointing at his cohost sitting next to him.

It is pertinent to mention that at the time Amy was married to her ex-husband Andrew Shue while Holmes was married to ex-partner Marilee Fiebig.

He continued to say, “I don't wanna be in love with you. That's a weird thing to think. But we didn't. It wasn't what we were planning for, but it happened. It did."

While admiting the 'missteps' they took he said, “But there are reasons and experiences we've had in our lives that informed the decision."



In November 2022, the now-couple was first spotted together in New York City displaying PDA. As the news of their separation from their respective partner was not made public so their meeting went viral.

Later, both Holmes and Amy have settled their divorces and now they openly talk about their relationship.