Daisy Ridley has only one chance in 'Star Wars'?

A star of the Star Wars trilogy, Daisy Ridley shares she was over the moon when was asked to reprise her Rey character in the franchise again but she added it was only for a movie as of now.



In the Smartless podcast, the 32-year-old said, she was "surprised" to be hired for the upcoming flick after having breakfast with Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy adding she received a green signal for one movie — “for now.”

Daisy previously opened up about the mixed response the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker received.

"I think it's still upsetting, because you don't want people to feel like you've not served the thing they're a fan of," she admitted on Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Noting, "But [The Last Jedi] was so divisive, so it really felt like the first one was fairly... everyone was responsive in a similar way."

"And then, Rian's one, super divisive, and then the last one, super divisive. It didn't change how I felt about it."