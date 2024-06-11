Eminem's ‘Houdini' bloopers garner shocking response

Rapper Eminem’s blooper reel for the Houdini video has just left fans in rib tickling laughter.

The response came after the rapper shared the clips to Instagram.

With clips of him dressed up as a superhero, the star left fans demanding more.

One even went as far as to request his casting as a Marvel superhero while others admitted, “The more I watch, The better it gets”.

Others began hyping the star up and added, “We need more Eminem behind the scenes”.

Some others also gushed over the star and added, “So proud of all the training that went into the grueling and dangerous stunts.”

Check it out Below:



