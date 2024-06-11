 
Geo News

Simon Cowell on One Direction reunion, reveals major 'regret'

'One Direction' consisting of members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, was formed in 2010 and split in 2016

By
Web Desk

June 11, 2024

Simon Cowell on One Direction reunion, reveals major 'regret'

Simon Cowell opened up about One Direction reunion and revealed his 'regret' about the band.

One Direction, consisting of members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson, was formed on The X Factor when Simon Cowell signed them to a record deal in 2010. However, the band split in 2016.

Recently, on the podcast The Diary of a CEO, Cowell reflected on the success of the What Makes You Beautiful hitmakers.

Cowell said, "when I was talking to One Direction, I remember saying to them, ‘Our goal is for you to have enough hits that if you ever reform, that you can do stadium tours. That means you got to have about 10 hit singles."

During the podcast, Cowell was asked to share his thoughts on One Direction reunion to which he replied, "I doubt it," adding, "One thing I regret is I should have kept the name … I should have owned the name."

Since the name is owned by the band members themselves, Cowell is unable to use it for anything.

He added, "That’s the problem. Could have made an animation or whatever, but when you give an artist the name, it’s not yours — and that’s my only regret."

"If one of the band members, for whatever reason, say they don’t want to tour, it can stop the others [from] touring. So, if it was me who owned the name, it wouldn’t be a problem," he explained further.

Watch full podcast:


Hailey Bieber talks drinking amid Justin Bieber pregnancy
Hailey Bieber talks drinking amid Justin Bieber pregnancy
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck stay on good terms amid marriage strain
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck stay on good terms amid marriage strain
Daniel Radcliffe reveals 'weird facts' about himself
Daniel Radcliffe reveals 'weird facts' about himself
Michelle Kwan pays homeage to skating coach Frank Carroll who died at 85
Michelle Kwan pays homeage to skating coach Frank Carroll who died at 85
Emma Roberts reveals secret obsession: 'It really rocked my world'
Emma Roberts reveals secret obsession: 'It really rocked my world'
Kim Kardashian rocks Janet Jackson-inspired look at her show with sis Khloé
Kim Kardashian rocks Janet Jackson-inspired look at her show with sis Khloé
Bachelor star Joey Graziadei shares what scared him about the show
Bachelor star Joey Graziadei shares what scared him about the show
Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals how cancer changed her perspective on life
Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals how cancer changed her perspective on life
Maya Hawke reveals what its been like filming the last season of 'Stranger Things'
Maya Hawke reveals what its been like filming the last season of 'Stranger Things'
Tory Lanez gets major shakeup in private life after 10-year prison sentence
Tory Lanez gets major shakeup in private life after 10-year prison sentence
Nick Cannon reveals 'special' plans for Father's Day
Nick Cannon reveals 'special' plans for Father's Day
Eminem's ‘Houdini' bloopers garner shocking response
Eminem's ‘Houdini' bloopers garner shocking response