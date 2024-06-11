 
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck stay on good terms amid marriage strain

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who tied the knot in 2022, are reportedly living separately

June 11, 2024

Despite ongoing marital issues, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly on good terms.

According to PEOPLE report, sources close to the couple have shared that Lopez and Affleck remain 'friendly' amid marriage strain.

The source told the outlet, "they're still friendly and see each other every few days."

Previously, Lopez and Affleck, who tied the knot in July 2022, were last spotted together at The Tender Bar actor's son Samuel’s basketball match in Santa Monica, Calif, where they also shared a kiss on cheek.

Insiders suggested that the outing together was a 'good sign' due to all their marriage drama.

"it's a good sign they were at the game together," the source stated.

Comments of insiders comes after recent reports of the couple listing their 60 million dollars marital home to sell.

It is reported that the Atlas actress is still staying at their marital home while Affleck is staying at a rental house nearby.

