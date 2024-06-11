 
Geo News

Ben Affleck to follow in Tom Brady footsteps for Jennifer Lopez split: Source

An insider shares new findings about Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck' imminent divorce

By
Web Desk

June 11, 2024

Photo: Ben Affleck to follow in Tom Brady footsteps for Jennifer Lopez split: Source

Ben Affleck is reportedly taking inspiration from the divorce of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen to part ways from Jennifer Lopez.

As fans will know, many well-placed sources have confirmed that the duo is ready to call it quits after two troublesome years of marriage.

Now, a new source told Closer Magazine, “Ben has been grappling with this decision for ages, but by the time he actually moved out, he’d already been through all the scenarios and emotionally accepted that splitting was the best decision. “

Nonetheless, they shared Ben’s good intentions for Jennifer that “the last thing he wants to do is hurt J-Lo – he still loves and respects her.”

“And of course, the family situation comes into this heavily, which is why he’s agreed to do this in a civilised and loving way, just like he did with Jennifer Garner,” the referred to Ben’s first divorce with the mother of his three children as well.

The tipster added about the couple, “Before they file paperwork and officially call it quits, they’re going to get all their ducks in a row, which seems to be the standard practice in Hollywood these days.”

“Ben’s goal is to do the same as Tom Brady and Gisele – get everything arranged and settled before filing so there’s no messy court battle,” the insider revealed about the Daredevil alum.

Jennifer Aniston takes on new 'creative' role to 'inspire children'
Jennifer Aniston takes on new 'creative' role to 'inspire children'
Rihanna sets record straight on retirement rumours, hints at new album
Rihanna sets record straight on retirement rumours, hints at new album
Dakota Johnson Reveals Surprising Connection with Sean Penn
Dakota Johnson Reveals Surprising Connection with Sean Penn
Jesse Palmer 'Super Excited' to celebrate first Father's Day as a new dad
Jesse Palmer 'Super Excited' to celebrate first Father's Day as a new dad
Celine Dion recalls being 'scared' on tour before stiff-person diagnosis
Celine Dion recalls being 'scared' on tour before stiff-person diagnosis
Hailey Bieber talks drinking amid Justin Bieber pregnancy
Hailey Bieber talks drinking amid Justin Bieber pregnancy
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck stay on good terms amid marriage strain
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck stay on good terms amid marriage strain
Daniel Radcliffe reveals 'weird facts' about himself
Daniel Radcliffe reveals 'weird facts' about himself
Simon Cowell on One Direction reunion, reveals major 'regret' video
Simon Cowell on One Direction reunion, reveals major 'regret'
Michelle Kwan pays homeage to skating coach Frank Carroll who died at 85
Michelle Kwan pays homeage to skating coach Frank Carroll who died at 85
Emma Roberts reveals secret obsession: 'It really rocked my world'
Emma Roberts reveals secret obsession: 'It really rocked my world'
Kim Kardashian rocks Janet Jackson-inspired look at her show with sis Khloé
Kim Kardashian rocks Janet Jackson-inspired look at her show with sis Khloé