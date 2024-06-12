Hugh Jackman earns praise from Sutton Foster, Aaron Tveit

Sutton Foster, Aaron Tveit revealed what they learned from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman, making headlines for his comeback as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine, earned praise from his co-stars Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Foster and Tveit, who starred alongside Jackman in The Music Man and Les Misérables respectively, talked about their working experience with The Son actor.

Foster said, "He's one of the greatest guys ever, an incredible costar," adding, "And yeah, I think everyone already knows that, though."

Meanwhile, the Graceland actor added, "I think it's good to say it, though. I did the Les Misérables film with him, and I couldn't agree more."

The duo was asked what they 'learned' from Jackman to which Foster replied, "how to be an amazing leader," while Tveit said to the "same thing."

"He was so unbelievable on that set. Had so much more to do than everyone else and handled it quite great," he added.