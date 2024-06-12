 
Geo News

Hugh Jackman earns praise from Sutton Foster, Aaron Tveit

Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit revealed what they learned from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star Hugh Jackman

By
Web Desk

June 12, 2024

Sutton Foster, Aaron Tveit revealed what they learned from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman, making headlines for his comeback as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine, earned praise from his co-stars Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Foster and Tveit, who starred alongside Jackman in The Music Man and Les Misérables respectively, talked about their working experience with The Son actor.

Foster said, "He's one of the greatest guys ever, an incredible costar," adding, "And yeah, I think everyone already knows that, though."

Meanwhile, the Graceland actor added, "I think it's good to say it, though. I did the Les Misérables film with him, and I couldn't agree more."

The duo was asked what they 'learned' from Jackman to which Foster replied, "how to be an amazing leader," while Tveit said to the "same thing."

"He was so unbelievable on that set. Had so much more to do than everyone else and handled it quite great," he added.

‘House of the Dragon' under pressure from ‘Game of Thrones'?
‘House of the Dragon' under pressure from ‘Game of Thrones'?
Jennifer Aniston takes on new 'creative' role to 'inspire children'
Jennifer Aniston takes on new 'creative' role to 'inspire children'
Rihanna sets record straight on retirement rumours, hints at new album
Rihanna sets record straight on retirement rumours, hints at new album
Dakota Johnson Reveals Surprising Connection with Sean Penn
Dakota Johnson Reveals Surprising Connection with Sean Penn
Ben Affleck to follow in Tom Brady footsteps for Jennifer Lopez split: Source
Ben Affleck to follow in Tom Brady footsteps for Jennifer Lopez split: Source
Jesse Palmer 'Super Excited' to celebrate first Father's Day as a new dad
Jesse Palmer 'Super Excited' to celebrate first Father's Day as a new dad
Celine Dion recalls being 'scared' on tour before stiff-person diagnosis
Celine Dion recalls being 'scared' on tour before stiff-person diagnosis
Hailey Bieber talks drinking amid Justin Bieber pregnancy
Hailey Bieber talks drinking amid Justin Bieber pregnancy
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck stay on good terms amid marriage strain
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck stay on good terms amid marriage strain
Daniel Radcliffe reveals 'weird facts' about himself
Daniel Radcliffe reveals 'weird facts' about himself
Simon Cowell on One Direction reunion, reveals major 'regret' video
Simon Cowell on One Direction reunion, reveals major 'regret'
Michelle Kwan pays homeage to skating coach Frank Carroll who died at 85
Michelle Kwan pays homeage to skating coach Frank Carroll who died at 85