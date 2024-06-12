The Rock teaches 'no pain no gain' lesson amid shooting

On the set of The Smashing Machine, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson suffered an injury in his elbow while shooting but the show must go on, the actor says.



In the biopic on fighter Mark Kerr, the Moana star revealed his right elbow got hurt as he is no stranger to injuries on the set.

"As you guys know, I’m filming a movie called The Smashing Machine,” the star said, before pointing out the obvious correlation: “And anytime your film is called The Smashing Machine, well, you’re kind of going to get smashed up," he shared in the clip on Instagram.

Showing the swollen area, Dwayne cheekily said, “Look at that sucker right there. It looks like I have a cantaloupe in the bottom of my elbow,” adding, “I got banged up pretty good today in our scenes, and there might be some soft tissue damage in there — that’s a lot of fluid, we’ll see.”

Known for his no pain no gain mantra, The Rock eases fans' concerns saying he is "all good", adding, “The pain feels pretty good.”