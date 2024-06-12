 
Geo News

The Rock teaches 'no pain no gain' lesson amid shooting

The Rock opens up about an injury he suffered on 'The Smashing Machine' set

By
Web Desk

June 12, 2024

The Rock teaches 'no pain no gain' lesson amid shooting

On the set of The Smashing Machine, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson suffered an injury in his elbow while shooting but the show must go on, the actor says.

In the biopic on fighter Mark Kerr, the Moana star revealed his right elbow got hurt as he is no stranger to injuries on the set.

"As you guys know, I’m filming a movie called The Smashing Machine,” the star said, before pointing out the obvious correlation: “And anytime your film is called The Smashing Machine, well, you’re kind of going to get smashed up," he shared in the clip on Instagram.

Showing the swollen area, Dwayne cheekily said, “Look at that sucker right there. It looks like I have a cantaloupe in the bottom of my elbow,” adding, “I got banged up pretty good today in our scenes, and there might be some soft tissue damage in there — that’s a lot of fluid, we’ll see.”

Known for his no pain no gain mantra, The Rock eases fans' concerns saying he is "all good", adding, “The pain feels pretty good.”

Maya Hawke feels grateful to be part of ‘Stranger Things'
Maya Hawke feels grateful to be part of ‘Stranger Things'
Jennifer Esposito opens up about years-long struggle for proper diagnosis
Jennifer Esposito opens up about years-long struggle for proper diagnosis
‘House of the Dragon' under pressure from ‘Game of Thrones'?
‘House of the Dragon' under pressure from ‘Game of Thrones'?
Hugh Jackman earns praise from Sutton Foster, Aaron Tveit
Hugh Jackman earns praise from Sutton Foster, Aaron Tveit
Jennifer Aniston takes on new 'creative' role to 'inspire children'
Jennifer Aniston takes on new 'creative' role to 'inspire children'
Rihanna sets record straight on retirement rumours, hints at new album
Rihanna sets record straight on retirement rumours, hints at new album
Dakota Johnson Reveals Surprising Connection with Sean Penn
Dakota Johnson Reveals Surprising Connection with Sean Penn
Ben Affleck to follow in Tom Brady footsteps for Jennifer Lopez split: Source
Ben Affleck to follow in Tom Brady footsteps for Jennifer Lopez split: Source
Jesse Palmer 'Super Excited' to celebrate first Father's Day as a new dad
Jesse Palmer 'Super Excited' to celebrate first Father's Day as a new dad
Celine Dion recalls being 'scared' on tour before stiff-person diagnosis
Celine Dion recalls being 'scared' on tour before stiff-person diagnosis
Hailey Bieber talks drinking amid Justin Bieber pregnancy
Hailey Bieber talks drinking amid Justin Bieber pregnancy
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck stay on good terms amid marriage strain
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck stay on good terms amid marriage strain