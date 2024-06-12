 
Rihanna shares 'major' update about release of next album

June 12, 2024

Rihanna has finally shared an update about her highly-anticipated next album, R9.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the launch party for her Fenty hairline in Los Angeles, the 36-year-old singer hinted that her fans will have to wait a little longer for the release of her new album.

“I think that music, for me, is a new discovery,” said the Love on the Brain hitmaker.

“I’m rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio,” Rihanna stated. “I’m gonna start — give me a second!”

The Don’t Stop the Music singer added that she is not rushing her creative process, which involves both revisiting previously recorded songs as well as writing new ones.

“Yeah, I’m starting over,” Rihanna explained. “But I don’t want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective and then see what applies and what I’m still in love with.”

Recently, the singer dispelled rumors of her retirement from the music after she was spotted strolling with rapper A$AP Rocky in New York City, wearing an "I'm Retired" t-shirt.

