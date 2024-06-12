Inside Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's Cute Date Night

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando recently stepped out for a date night on Monday.



For those unversed, the couple was spotted eating away at a sushi restaurant in West Hollywood and seemed majorly 'happy' as well.

According to People magazine and onlooker also spotted the two and said, "Max and Miley were on a date night eating sushi at Jinpachi in West Hollywood and were really cute. They seem happy together."

The source also mentioned how happy the couple was friendly with everyone around them and claimed, "They were also friendly with everyone around them, talking to strangers about how good the food was and how it's one of their fave spots. She's just cool all around."

Reports of the couple living together also circulated back in February, and at the time a source maintained that the Wrecking Ball songstress is 'very happy with him.'

“Miley has changed a lot in the past couple of years. She seems more calm and harmonious. Everyone loves Maxx," the source added. "He’s a great guy. She is very happy with him. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her,” People quoted at the time.

Miley, 31, and her drummer boyfriend, 25, first linked in 2021 as they were photographed holding hands backstage and dancing to music at her NBC special Miley’s New Year Eve Party.

The pair limited their public sightings since then.

However, the two started publicly embracing each other since February this year where she not only extended a sweet shoutout after being awarded 'home record of the year' at the 66th Grammy but her mother also admired their relationship saying 'everything's working out.'

Morando also contributed to her 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation with writing and production credits on the tracks Handstand and Violet Chemistry.