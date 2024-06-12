Usher honours wife Jennifer at the Apollo Spring Benefit

Usher and his wife Jennifer Goicoechea attended the Apollo Spring Benefit 2024 on Tuesday night.

The Hey Daddy R&B artist was honored with the platform’s icon award and the couple was photographed hand-in-hand at the event as they posed at the red carpet.

According to PEOPLE, during his acceptance speech for the icon award, Usher expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported him and then proceeded to give his wife a heartfelt tribute.

"Last and most certainly not least, without your love, passion, support to my best friend, Jennifer Raymond. I love you baby," he said.

Usher continued, "My wife, who is in the audience tonight. Thank you for your support and I'm so happy that we could do this together. Mother's Days are so awesome. I'm hoping that y'all going to hook me up for Father's Day."

With the Yeah! singer being announced as one of this year’s honorees in April for Apollo, he issued a press statement saying, “It’s an honor to be receiving this award from such an iconic and historic cultural institution in New York City.”