Cher recalls how she worked on song 'Believe' after an argument

Cher just credited her song, Believe, as the “first” song to use auto-tune, which was a result of an argument she had.

As the 78-year-old iconic singer appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday, she named two of her favourite songs she has ever recorded, If I Could Turn Back Time and Believe.

This led to a conversation being initiated where Cher recalled a funny story, about how Believe led to an argument with her co-producer Mark Taylor, and becoming the “first” auto-tuned track.



“My record ‘Believe’ was the first time auto-tune was ever used. It was called pitch machine, and it happened because of an argument that I had with my producer,” the Heart of Stone legend recalled.

She continued, “And I love him. We never had any other argument, but we were doing the song, and the chorus sang itself, but the verse was just– it laid there and laid there.”



Cher proceeded to recall how Taylor kept telling her to sing the verse “better,” to which she replied, “I’m singing it as good as I can.”