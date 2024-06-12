Kate Hudson calls THIS Taylor Swift song a 'killer'

Kate Hudson just discussed her favourite tracks and music tastes in her latest discussion after she releasing her debut album, Glorious.

She talked about her favourite Taylor Swift album and song as she appeared on SiriusXM as a guest for their Guest DJ Campaign.

As she picked the final song of her set on The Pulse, the 45-year-old artist spoke of Taylor Swift, saying, "I absolutely adore her and it's hard to pick which Taylor Swift song, but I think I'm gonna go with one from 1989, which is one of my favorite albums of hers."

Hudson proceeded to discuss how her daughter also enjoys the album by the Blank Space crooner, revealing, she is "obsessed" with the song Welcome to New York.



However, Hudson chose the track Out of the Woods, which she deemed as "killer.”

The Bride Wars star also discussed the recent collaborative song that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani released.



As she addressed the track, Purple Irises, she stated, "I love this song. I love them. Gwen is just one of the great people in the world. I just have loved her forever."