Photo: George R.R. Martin excites fans with 'Game of Thrones' update

George R.R. Martin recently talked about The Game of Thrones prequel.

As per the findings of Just Jared, the blockbuster series’ writer confirmed that the making of Ten Thousand Ships is back in the works.

Writing on his blog, George praised the show’s new writer Eboni Booth by saying, “She’s an amazingly talented young playwright, and a joy to work with; when not writing and producing her prize-winning plays on- and off-Broadway.”

He also revealed, “She has been kept busy by me and HBO, working on a new pilot for Ten Thousand Ships, a Game of Thrones spinoff about Nymeria and the Rhoynar.”

“We’re all very excited about this one… though we’re still trying to figure out how we’re going to pay for 10,000 ships, 300 dragons and those giant turtles,” George joked before resigning from the chat.

The synopsis of the TV series reads as, “Set 1,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series tells the story of warrior queen Princess Nymeria — the founder of the kingdom of Dorne — and the surviving Rhoynars who traveled from Essos to Dorne following their defeat by Valyrian and their dragons,” reported The Hollywood Reporter.