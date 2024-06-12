 
Geo News

George R.R. Martin excites fans with 'Game of Thrones' update

'Game of Thrones' writer teases new prequel amid 'House of the Dragon' season 2 release

By
Web Desk

June 12, 2024

Photo: George R.R. Martin excites fans with 'Game of Thrones' update

George R.R. Martin recently talked about The Game of Thrones prequel.

As per the findings of Just Jared, the blockbuster series’ writer confirmed that the making of Ten Thousand Ships is back in the works.

Writing on his blog, George praised the show’s new writer Eboni Booth by saying, “She’s an amazingly talented young playwright, and a joy to work with; when not writing and producing her prize-winning plays on- and off-Broadway.”

He also revealed, “She has been kept busy by me and HBO, working on a new pilot for Ten Thousand Ships, a Game of Thrones spinoff about Nymeria and the Rhoynar.”

“We’re all very excited about this one… though we’re still trying to figure out how we’re going to pay for 10,000 ships, 300 dragons and those giant turtles,” George joked before resigning from the chat.

The synopsis of the TV series reads as, “Set 1,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series tells the story of warrior queen Princess Nymeria — the founder of the kingdom of Dorne — and the surviving Rhoynars who traveled from Essos to Dorne following their defeat by Valyrian and their dragons,” reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Goldie Hawn opens up about family dynamics: Does she have a favorite child?
Goldie Hawn opens up about family dynamics: Does she have a favorite child?
BTS Jin celebrates return from military with band members
BTS Jin celebrates return from military with band members
Nicole Kidman receives hilarious tribute at AFI Life Achievement Gala
Nicole Kidman receives hilarious tribute at AFI Life Achievement Gala
Travis Kelce reveals his future plans for when he is 'done playing'
Travis Kelce reveals his future plans for when he is 'done playing'
Kate Hudson calls THIS Taylor Swift song a 'killer'
Kate Hudson calls THIS Taylor Swift song a 'killer'
Gayle Kings shuts off news of Oprah Winfrey being hospitalized
Gayle Kings shuts off news of Oprah Winfrey being hospitalized
Fifth Harmony still 'a possibility in the future'?
Fifth Harmony still 'a possibility in the future'?
Cher recalls how she worked on song 'Believe' after an argument
Cher recalls how she worked on song 'Believe' after an argument
Emilia Clarke shares candid details about 'incredibly precious' things
Emilia Clarke shares candid details about 'incredibly precious' things
Rihanna shares 'major' update about release of next album
Rihanna shares 'major' update about release of next album
Celine Dion recalls stiff-person syndrome taking her 'whole life'
Celine Dion recalls stiff-person syndrome taking her 'whole life'
Kyle Richards breaks silence on 'Real Housewives' reunion
Kyle Richards breaks silence on 'Real Housewives' reunion