James Cameron reveals surprising reason he hesitated to cast Kate Winslet in ‘Titanic'

James Cameron reveals why he hesitated to cast Kate Winslet in 'Titanic'

Kate Winslet was not the initial choice of James Cameron for the iconic film Titanic.



As per a recent report published by Variety on June 12, the director of the 1997 film, Cameron first hesitated to cast Winslet due to her theater name ‘Corset Kate’.

Prior to her casting in Titanic, Winslet was known for her work in Hamlet and Sense and Sensibility.

“It seemed like lazy casting,” the Best Picture Oscar winner’s writer-director said.

“But then wiser heads prevailed, and I could see what everybody was talking about,” Cameron recalled.

The 69-year-old director further noted that on the screen Winslet is “very alive. She comes into a room with a great deal of confidence, and she’s got that spark of life.”

Additionally, Winslet also talked about her relationship with the Canadian filmmaker for Avatar: The Way of Water with the outlet.

“There’s a part of me that feels almost sad that stupid, speculative Titanic stuff at the time overshadowed the actual relationship I have with him,” adding, “He knows I will be up for anything. Any challenge, any piece of direction you give me? I’ll try it.”