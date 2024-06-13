John Krasinski names THIS 'The Office' character to babysit his kids

John Krasinski knows which of his The Office characters can handle his daughters Hazel and Violet.

As per a preview of the latest episode of the Pop Culture Moms podcast exclusively shared with People magazine, the 44-year-old actor-director was questioned about which character from The Office he would trust to babysit his daughter.

Referring to his costar Steve Carrell who played the role of Michael Scott, John said "Oh my god, definitely not Steve. That would be the only one,” adding, "I mean, Steve in real life, maybe, but not Michael."

Additionally,The Office is an American comedy sitcom based on a BBC series under the same name that aired between 2005 to 2013 on NBC.

He mentioned about his costar Angela Kinsey, "I guess the person that I would choose to be my babysitter...It's gotta be Angela because that baby will be safe.”

"That child will stay safe. It may be in a crate, but it will be safe the whole time, “ he continued.

It is pertinent to mention that John shares two daughters 10-year-old Hazel and 7-year-old Violet with Emily Blunt.