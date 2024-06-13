 
Geo News

Tom Brady's kids pay homage with sweet throwback video

The former NFL star is honored with his induction into the Patriot’s Hall of Fame

By
Web Desk

June 13, 2024

Tom Brady’s kids pay homage with sweet throwback video

Tom Brady’s kid surprised their dad with a sweet video.

The former NFL star took to his official Instagram account and posted a congratulatory video given by his three children Jack, Vivian, and Benjamin to celebrate his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

The video includes a collection of Tom’s throwback picture of his various achievements throughout his career.

The 46-year-old American football quarterback wrote in the caption, “My kids surprised me this morning with this video, and I wanted to share it with my Patriot family too."

“What a ride. See you tonight New England,” he added.

Moreover, the video which was edited by An Infinite Story, is narrated by his kids.

Vivian started the voiceover by saying “Hey, Dad. We’re all so excited to be back in Boston this week, and I thought it would be fun to look back on all those amazing years as a Patriot.”

Then Benjamin conyinued, "Six Superbowl titles, I only remember three of them, but those games are some of my favorite memories."

"Same Here Benny!"Jack chimed in. "But I know the rest of the family was there screaming at the top of their lungs during the first three."

They concluded the video by saying ‘congratulations’ to Tom on his ‘induction to the Patriot’s Hall of Fame’.

For those unversed Tom shares Benjamin and Vivian with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen while 16-year-old Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan,

John Krasinski names THIS 'The Office' character to babysit his kids
John Krasinski names THIS 'The Office' character to babysit his kids
James Cameron reveals surprising reason he hesitated to cast Kate Winslet in ‘Titanic'
James Cameron reveals surprising reason he hesitated to cast Kate Winslet in ‘Titanic'
Taylor Swift silence on Matt Healy engagement speaks volumes
Taylor Swift silence on Matt Healy engagement speaks volumes
Miley Cyrus talks about Billy Ray Cyrus amid rumored family rift
Miley Cyrus talks about Billy Ray Cyrus amid rumored family rift
Meryl Streep reveals shocking dawn ritual of Nicole Kidman
Meryl Streep reveals shocking dawn ritual of Nicole Kidman
John Krasinski talks his ‘Dad Guilt' while working away from kids
John Krasinski talks his ‘Dad Guilt' while working away from kids
George R.R. Martin excites fans with 'Game of Thrones' update
George R.R. Martin excites fans with 'Game of Thrones' update
Goldie Hawn opens up about family dynamics: Does she have a favorite child?
Goldie Hawn opens up about family dynamics: Does she have a favorite child?
BTS Jin celebrates return from military with band members
BTS Jin celebrates return from military with band members
Nicole Kidman receives hilarious tribute at AFI Life Achievement Gala
Nicole Kidman receives hilarious tribute at AFI Life Achievement Gala
Travis Kelce reveals his future plans for when he is 'done playing'
Travis Kelce reveals his future plans for when he is 'done playing'
Kate Hudson calls THIS Taylor Swift song a 'killer'
Kate Hudson calls THIS Taylor Swift song a 'killer'