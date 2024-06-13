Tom Brady’s kids pay homage with sweet throwback video

Tom Brady’s kid surprised their dad with a sweet video.



The former NFL star took to his official Instagram account and posted a congratulatory video given by his three children Jack, Vivian, and Benjamin to celebrate his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

The video includes a collection of Tom’s throwback picture of his various achievements throughout his career.

The 46-year-old American football quarterback wrote in the caption, “My kids surprised me this morning with this video, and I wanted to share it with my Patriot family too."

“What a ride. See you tonight New England,” he added.

Moreover, the video which was edited by An Infinite Story, is narrated by his kids.

Vivian started the voiceover by saying “Hey, Dad. We’re all so excited to be back in Boston this week, and I thought it would be fun to look back on all those amazing years as a Patriot.”

Then Benjamin conyinued, "Six Superbowl titles, I only remember three of them, but those games are some of my favorite memories."

"Same Here Benny!"Jack chimed in. "But I know the rest of the family was there screaming at the top of their lungs during the first three."

They concluded the video by saying ‘congratulations’ to Tom on his ‘induction to the Patriot’s Hall of Fame’.

For those unversed Tom shares Benjamin and Vivian with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen while 16-year-old Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan,