Kathy Griffin updates fans after major vocal cord surgery

Kathy Griffin updates fans after vocal cord surgery, hopes for voice recovery

Kathy Griffin is recovering from her second vocal cord surgery and hoping to get her ‘voice back’.



The 63-year-old comedian took to her official Instagram handle and shared an update about her second vocal cord surgery.

She posted a snap featuring her throat covered with a gauze bandage covering her surgical incision.

She wrote in her caption, "Vocal cord surgery went well. As you can see some scarring and swelling.”

"It will be worth it if I get some of my voice back," Griffin added.

Her update came a day after Griffin told her followers about her surgery while explaining the reason, “I'm getting an implant in my left vocal cord, which was left permanently paralyzed during my lung cancer surgery, where they took out half my left lung."

Griffin was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2021 and underwent surgery for the removal of the disease but in the procedure, her left vocal cord got damaged.

Moreover, she mentioned that as part of recovery she won't be able to talk for two weeks, “Anyway, wish me luck, and I can't talk at all for two weeks, which is going to drive me crazy.

While revealing her plan for how she is going to spend her time without speaking she said, “So I'll be watching a lot of TikTok, and I won't be making any.”