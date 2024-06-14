Tiffany Haddish opens up about her time in Beverly Hills prison

Tiffany Haddish is fascinated with the prison in Beverly Hills.

The comedian-actress shared her appreciation for the prison's infrastructure and administration in the Wednesday episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Haddish, 44, was speaking of her DUI arrest in Beverly Hills that took place in November 2023. She was arrested during the wee hours of Nov. 24 when she was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel of her Tesla.

Haddish recalled that it was Thanksgiving Day and she was tired from serving food to the homeless. She also justified that she had woken up at 5:00 a.m. earler that day to exercise and make collard greens for her family feast later in the afternoon.

Later that day, she received a call from one of her 'rich friends' who didn’t have a meal because 'they ended up firing the chef,' to which he headed out to deliver them some of her leftovers.

"I've learnt a valuable lesson, I should have sent it in an Uber or sent someone else to take it there but I wanted to take it there myself because I felt like there was [an] opportunity to talk business so I went in"

I did have a drink and I was very sleepy," she confessed to the host.

She further explained how her Tesla also played a role in not just keeping her safe but also getting her arrested.

"I have a Tesla and Tesla drive[s] itself. That’s the way that Tesla is set up. If you start to get drowsy or, you know, your eyes are closed for too long, your head bobbing or you're not like moving or anything, it will pull over and park the car in such a way to get you help because it thinks that you may have had a seizure, you might have died or something like that," Haddish continued.

"I'm not sure if that's true, but from what I read, and from my court case, that's true," Haddish jokingly added.