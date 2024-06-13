 
Kylie Jenner faces backlash for 'completely different' look

Kylie Jenner fans criticized her for copying her sisters

June 13, 2024

Kylie Jenner faced criticism by fans and followers for allegedly copying her Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

On Instagram, Kylie recently shared a carousal of photos showcasing her in sleek bun and stunning black mini dress.

The first two photos were selfies with her head resting on her shoulder, while the third picture showcased the KHY founder standing straight on a cruise.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with some praising Kylie while others saying she looks "completely different person."

One fan commented, "Why does she look soooo basic and average these days?" while another added, "kylie trying to turn her square face into oval face."

Some fans also joked that "if we ever loose," Kim Kardashian or Kendall Jenner, "we have a copy."

One of the fans also noted that Kylie Jenner is trying to copy Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose Depp, famed for her role in The Idols, commenting, "She wants to look like Lilly Rose Depp sooooooooooooooo bad."

