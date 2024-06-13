 
King Charles using cancer as distraction from Prince Harry rift

King Charles didn't meet with Prince Harry during his recent UK visit either

June 13, 2024

King Charles and Prince William’s hands are way too full to be thinking about reconciling with Prince Harry right now.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen, author of The King, told Fox News that the royals were already very upset with the Duke of Sussex’s all-tell memoir and Oprah interview in which he spilled all the tea about his family.

"The King and the Princess of Wales’s cancer battles have made it easier for both King Charles III and Prince William to put Harry out of their minds. They are both shunning him now because they can’t afford not to – they simply can’t handle the distraction,” Christopher claimed.

He added, "Charles and Harry aren’t speaking, period. The fallout from ‘Spare’ has been eclipsed by Kate’s and the king’s cancer battles. King Charles and William hadn’t got the time to worry about whether Harry would take more potshots at them. Harry has already gotten the message that there are consequences for his attacks on the royals; his entire family has turned its back on him."

