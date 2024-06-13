AJ McLean pens heartfelt note for daughter Elliott

AJ McLean celebrated his daughter Elliott’s milestone with a sweet note



The Backstreet singer took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his 11-year-old daughter Elliott's elementary school graduation.

He penned down a detailed heartfelt note for his eldest daughter, the proud dad began with, “Words cannot express how proud I am today as a father.”

McLean went on to say, “Granted, I am proud of my kids each and every day! But today marks a new beginning and a new journey for my oldest daughter, Elliott.”

“Today, my baby graduated elementary school what an amazing journey," the founding member of the pop vocal group Backstreet Boys added.

McLean wrote that he and his family can not “hold back all the tears of joy” seeing Elliott all gown up into a ‘young woman’.

While cheering up his daughter for her next journey he assured his daughter that he and her mother “will always have her back, no matter what awaits her in the coming year” in all ups and downs.

For those unversed, McLean shares Elliott and 7-year-old daughter Lyric with his estranged wife Rochelle.