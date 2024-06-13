 
Celine Dion reveals her kids are 'scared' amid Stiff Person syndrome battle

Celine Dion shares her kids with late husband, René Angélil

June 13, 2024

Celine Dion, diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in 2022, recently opened up about her battle in the upcoming documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.

In an interview with Sunrise, Dion, mother of three sons, revealed that her kids are scared about her health.

Dion, who shares ,René-Charles, and twins Nelson and Eddy with late husband, René Angélil, "my kids are scared because they lost their dad, and they're wondering if I'm going to die. I don't want to die, I don't want to lie."

The My Heart Will Go On singer also opened up about her reliance on diazepam (Valium) to manage severe muscle spasms before her diagnosis, unaware of the drug's dangers.

She admitted to taking dangerously high doses, up to 90 milligrams daily, which she later learned could be fatal.

Despite these challenges, Dion is determined to prioritize her health especially after the loss of her husband to cancer in 2016. She made the difficult decision to stop taking the medication which didn't help.

