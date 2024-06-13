 
Geo News

Camila Cabello clears air on $25K Met Gala purse rumours

Camila Cabello recalled 'stressful' 2024 Met Gala mishap when her purse broke

By
Web Desk

June 13, 2024

Camila Cabello clears air on $25K Met Gala purse rumours

Camila Cabello breaks silence on rumours that her Met Gala purse cost $25K.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cabello recalled 'stressful' 2024 Met Gala experience.

While talking about 2024 Met Gala, Fallon asked Cabello about the rumours surrounding the cost of her purse, to which she replied, "I saw this TikTok that had a bunch of comments and likes that was like, 'Camila Cabello is getting canceled because she spent $25,000 on this ice purse."

"I was like 'Guys, it's water, frozen. You can make it at home! It's however much water costs plus a rose that we got from Etsy," she added.

Cabello recalled the 'stressful' red carpet mishap when her frozen purse broke, saying, "Somebody accidentally moved it and before I get my picture taken the clutch completely breaks."

"I was just stressed because this was unplanned and this is the thing that you least want to have happen is like a bunch of famous people looking at you having a breakdown during the line before you take your picture at the Met Gala," Cabello further revealed.

Tom Brady's touching tribute to his kids at Hall of Fame induction
Tom Brady's touching tribute to his kids at Hall of Fame induction
Miley Cyrus credits estranged father Billy Ray Cyrus for success
Miley Cyrus credits estranged father Billy Ray Cyrus for success
Taylor Swift fans defend viral nose-wiping incident during Eras Tour
Taylor Swift fans defend viral nose-wiping incident during Eras Tour
John Legend calls his father Ronald Stephens his ‘Role Model'
John Legend calls his father Ronald Stephens his ‘Role Model'
Sam Taylor-Johnson marks husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson's birthday
Sam Taylor-Johnson marks husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson's birthday
Celine Dion reveals her kids are 'scared' amid Stiff Person syndrome battle
Celine Dion reveals her kids are 'scared' amid Stiff Person syndrome battle
Halle Bailey flaunts fitness progress months after son's birth
Halle Bailey flaunts fitness progress months after son's birth
Meghan Trainor Pleads for Katy Perry's Spot on ‘American Idol'
Meghan Trainor Pleads for Katy Perry's Spot on ‘American Idol'
Kylie Jenner faces backlash for 'completely different' look
Kylie Jenner faces backlash for 'completely different' look
AJ McLean pens heartfelt note for daughter Elliott
AJ McLean pens heartfelt note for daughter Elliott
Celine Dion talks about still feeling late husband Rene Angelil's presence
Celine Dion talks about still feeling late husband Rene Angelil's presence
Kathy Griffin updates fans after major vocal cord surgery
Kathy Griffin updates fans after major vocal cord surgery