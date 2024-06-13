Camila Cabello clears air on $25K Met Gala purse rumours

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cabello recalled 'stressful' 2024 Met Gala experience.

While talking about 2024 Met Gala, Fallon asked Cabello about the rumours surrounding the cost of her purse, to which she replied, "I saw this TikTok that had a bunch of comments and likes that was like, 'Camila Cabello is getting canceled because she spent $25,000 on this ice purse."

"I was like 'Guys, it's water, frozen. You can make it at home! It's however much water costs plus a rose that we got from Etsy," she added.

Cabello recalled the 'stressful' red carpet mishap when her frozen purse broke, saying, "Somebody accidentally moved it and before I get my picture taken the clutch completely breaks."

"I was just stressed because this was unplanned and this is the thing that you least want to have happen is like a bunch of famous people looking at you having a breakdown during the line before you take your picture at the Met Gala," Cabello further revealed.