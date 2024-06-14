 
Taylor Swift shakes the ground with THESE songs

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' concert in Edinburgh, on June 7, generated seismic activity from fans dancing and singing to her tracks

June 14, 2024

Taylor Swift fans “need to calm down” as they let their enthusiasm and love for the artist and her music, shake the ground, literally.

According to the British Geological Survey (BGS) the fans who attended Taylor Swift’s Edinburgh concert on June 7, generated some major seismic activity.

The seismic activity that was recorded by the agency, was detected by two monitoring stations, the furthest of which was 6 km away.

Are You Ready For It was the track which caused the largest seismic activity, where fans and danced and sang, reaching to 160 beats per minutes (bpm) which, according to BGS was equal to 80 kW of power.

Swifties, a common term for the artist’s fan base, also danced to the song, Cruel Summer as well as Shake It Off, both of which hit 160 bpm.

Another big moment that caused seismic activity was when Swift concluded her performance for Champagne Problems, drawing a four-minute-long applause at a frequency of 120 bpm.

Source: X (formerly Twitter)

Other hits that were detected to have generated seismic activity include, Getaway Car, a track from Swift’s album, Reputation and But Daddy I Love Him, a song from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

