Taylor Swift shakes the ground with THESE songs

Taylor Swift fans “need to calm down” as they let their enthusiasm and love for the artist and her music, shake the ground, literally.

According to the British Geological Survey (BGS) the fans who attended Taylor Swift’s Edinburgh concert on June 7, generated some major seismic activity.

The seismic activity that was recorded by the agency, was detected by two monitoring stations, the furthest of which was 6 km away.

Are You Ready For It was the track which caused the largest seismic activity, where fans and danced and sang, reaching to 160 beats per minutes (bpm) which, according to BGS was equal to 80 kW of power.



Swifties, a common term for the artist’s fan base, also danced to the song, Cruel Summer as well as Shake It Off, both of which hit 160 bpm.