Nicole Scherzinger joins lineup of performers for the 2024 Tony Awards

Nicole Scherzinger just joined the lineup of performers who will be taking the stage for the 2024 Tony Awards to be held on June 16, 2024.

According to PEOPLE magazine the Masked Singer judge, who would be making her Broadway debut this fall in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard would be performing at the event.

The Hush Hush singer has been chose to sing during the show's emotional In Memoriam segment, which honors those who have passed away, in the theater community, over the past year.

As Brooke Shields will present the segment, the expected personalities to be remembered include, Christopher Durang, Louis Gossett Jr., Hinton Battle, Maurice Hines, Andre Braugher, Suzanne Somers, Michael McGrath, Jimmy Buffett, Ron Cephas Jones, Alan Arkin, Paul Reubens, Glenda Jackson, Treat Williams and Illinoise production stage manager Thomas J. Gates.

Additionally, the Broadway legend, Chita Rivera, who died in January, at the age of 91, will also, not only be included, but receive a special tribute.

Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Bebe Neuwirth would be heading the tribute, as more than seven decades of Rivera’s career would be commemorated.