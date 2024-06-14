 
Geo News

Nicole Scherzinger joins lineup of performers for the 2024 Tony Awards

Nicole Scherzinger is expected to perform at the Tony Awards to be held on June 16, 2024

By
Web Desk

June 14, 2024

Nicole Scherzinger joins lineup of performers for the 2024 Tony Awards

Nicole Scherzinger just joined the lineup of performers who will be taking the stage for the 2024 Tony Awards to be held on June 16, 2024.

According to PEOPLE magazine the Masked Singer judge, who would be making her Broadway debut this fall in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard would be performing at the event.

The Hush Hush singer has been chose to sing during the show's emotional In Memoriam segment, which honors those who have passed away, in the theater community, over the past year.

As Brooke Shields will present the segment, the expected personalities to be remembered include, Christopher Durang, Louis Gossett Jr., Hinton Battle, Maurice Hines, Andre Braugher, Suzanne Somers, Michael McGrath, Jimmy Buffett, Ron Cephas Jones, Alan Arkin, Paul Reubens, Glenda Jackson, Treat Williams and Illinoise production stage manager Thomas J. Gates.

Additionally, the Broadway legend, Chita Rivera, who died in January, at the age of 91, will also, not only be included, but receive a special tribute.

Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Bebe Neuwirth would be heading the tribute, as more than seven decades of Rivera’s career would be commemorated.

Kylie Jenner breaks down reflecting on 'exhausting' criticism
Kylie Jenner breaks down reflecting on 'exhausting' criticism
Carly Pearce clarifies her religious beliefs after being linked to '666'
Carly Pearce clarifies her religious beliefs after being linked to '666'
Taylor Swift shakes the ground with THESE songs
Taylor Swift shakes the ground with THESE songs
Tiffany Haddish opens up about her time in Beverly Hills prison
Tiffany Haddish opens up about her time in Beverly Hills prison
Camila Cabello clears air on $25K Met Gala purse rumours
Camila Cabello clears air on $25K Met Gala purse rumours
Tom Brady's touching tribute to his kids at Hall of Fame induction
Tom Brady's touching tribute to his kids at Hall of Fame induction
Miley Cyrus credits estranged father Billy Ray Cyrus for success
Miley Cyrus credits estranged father Billy Ray Cyrus for success
Taylor Swift fans defend viral nose-wiping incident during Eras Tour
Taylor Swift fans defend viral nose-wiping incident during Eras Tour
John Legend calls his father Ronald Stephens his ‘Role Model'
John Legend calls his father Ronald Stephens his ‘Role Model'
Sam Taylor-Johnson marks husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson's birthday
Sam Taylor-Johnson marks husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson's birthday
Celine Dion reveals her kids are 'scared' amid Stiff Person syndrome battle
Celine Dion reveals her kids are 'scared' amid Stiff Person syndrome battle
Halle Bailey flaunts fitness progress months after son's birth
Halle Bailey flaunts fitness progress months after son's birth