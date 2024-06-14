 
Jelly Roll admits he was the 'worst criminal ever'

Jelly Roll accepted how he was just not good at committing crime even though he spend most of his childhood doing it

June 14, 2024

Jelly Roll just opened up about his childhood and teenage life, admitting how he was not a very good criminal.

During his interview on The Howard Stern Show, the 39-year-old country music star recalled the time he spent getting arrested for dealing in drugs.

"You must have been the worst drug dealer because you were busted like 47 times,” the host, Stern, asked the singer.

"So bad," responded Jelly Roll, adding "I was the worst criminal ever."

"But I was probably 15 years old, and I got arrested once, and I was on a Xanax bar — Howard, [I've] never told this story, but you know how Xanax make you a little slow anyways?" the Need A Favor crooner stated.

He continued, "In my mind, when the police pulled us over, I was like, ‘I’m just gonna run.’ So I opened the door, and in my mind, I jumped out and sprinted across a field and almost made it. I was so fat and Xanaxed out, I stood out and got two steps."

"The cop was standing there watching me, and I fell. And he finally, he just laid on top of me. He felt so bad for me, he didn’t even charge me for trying to run," Jelly Roll recalled.

