Jennifer Lopez continues stepmom duties despite separation

Jennifer Lopez is still taking care of her stepmom duties while the clock ticks on her impending divorce with Ben Affleck.



Lopez, 54, headed out for lunch with her husband's eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, on Thursday amid month-long rumours of her marriage going downhill.

The Atlas star was spotted in a cream pantsuit paired with a matching Jacquemus purse and platform heels as the two went to the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Violet opted for a floral print dress and light pink sweater, accessorised with a hot pink Chanel crossbody.

Lopez was last seen entering her husband's Brentwood Calif. rental home on Wednesday to attend her stepson Samuel's middle school graduation party.

Lopez also joined Samuel for his graduation ceremony with her two kids, Max and Emme, 16, last month but arrived to the venue separately from Ben.

Lopez and Affleck's divorce speculations have been circulating for over a month after the couple was reported to be living separately-- two years after the two exchanged their vows in 2022.

They bought a $60M 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom pad in May 2023 for their blended family which they have since put up for sale.

However, some reports refuted this being another sign of their divorce, adding that Ben never liked the house.