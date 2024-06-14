Shakira reveals why she's not dating anyone after Gerard Pique split

Shakira reveals why she's not dating anyone after split from Gerard Pique

Shakira has finally revealed why she is "not dating" anyone after announcing her separation from ex-partner Gerard Pique.

In her latest interview with Rolling Stone, the 47-year-old global music star made it clear that she is "not thinking" about finding a romantic partner anytime soon because she has "no space" for a new man in her life.



“I’m not thinking about that,” Shakira expressed to the outlet. “What space do I have for a man right now?"



"What can I tell you, I like men. That’s the problem. I shouldn’t like them with everything that’s happened to me, but imagine how much I like men that I still like them," joked the Waka Waka hitmaker.

"But having a formal relationship, I think my kids would have to be very prepared for that, and their emotional and psychological well-being is the priority,” added Shakira, who shares two kids, Milan and Sasha, with her ex-Gerard.



For those unversed, the La La La songstress and Gerard were together for 11 years before announcing their breakup in June 2022.

After their separation, rumors emerged that the former soccer player cheated on her with his current girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

Addressing the cheating claims, Shakria told the publication that she is "not opposed to having friends.”

"I’m so much less fragile than I thought. I was always so scared of pain because I thought I wouldn’t survive it," said the Beautiful Liar singer.

"Through this process, I became stronger than I thought I was. I became a more independent person, one who doesn’t rely on anyone but herself and her wolf pack,” Shakira added.