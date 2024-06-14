Kourtney Kardashian reveals major decision with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian had finally decided to make a major move with husband Travis Barker.

On the recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed she and Travis are finally moving in together.

“Travis and I have really been taking our time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces,” the reality TV star shared after previously stating that they there was "no pressure" about living together.



The episode was filmed before the couple welcomed their baby boy Rocky Thirteen together, whom they welcomed in November 2023.

Kourtney continued, “It feels like we kind of figured out a plan for now. We’re going to move into his house which is a block away and then redo my house at the same time so that we can all be together, living together under one roof with the baby.”

On the other hand, the Poosh founder also shares three other children Reign (aged 9), Mason (aged 14), and Penelope (aged 11) with ex Scott Disick.