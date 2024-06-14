Bianca Censori steps out with Kanye West donning another shocking outfit

Bianca Censori once again dared to step out in a daring outfit with Kanye West.

The couple recently stepped out for a dinner date in a restaurant in Florence, Italy on June 12 where Bianca wore a sheer-transparent cloak and hair tied in a slick bun.

The exclusive pictures obtained by TMZ also showed Kanye opting for a more casual look as he donned a long-sleeved T-shirt and jeans.

Bianca and Kanye’s appearance comes after a close friend of the architect told Page Six that she only wears risque outfits with her husband.

“When you look at all the press [about Censori and West], you would believe she has lost her mind, so it was good to see her with her family and being the person we remembered. The clothes were back to normal … there was nothing to suggest her time with Kanye has had a lasting effect,” they had told the outlet about Bianca's recent visit to home country Australia.

"It was very obvious to us that she was acting like she was off the clock from her job,” the friend further spoke of Bianca.