Bebe Rexha blasts ungrateful loser G-Eazy

Bebe Rexha lambasts G-Eazy in a now-deleted social media post

Bebe Rexha has hinted there won't be a reunion collab with G-Eazy amid her New York tour.



Rexha, 34, was furious upon finding a text message from her team member on behalf of the rapper-record producer, 35, inquiring if she had any interest shooting social content with G-Eazy on her upcoming trip.

The I'm A Mess songstress could not keep her cool as she posted the screenshot of the chat on her Instagram Stories, calling G-Eazy an 'ungrateful loser' for not approaching her directly.

"You have my number. Why don't you text me and ask me yourself you stuck up ungrateful loser," Rexha wrote along with the screenshot and tagged G-Eazy, who she last collaborated with on a top 10 hit duet titled Me, Myself & I in 2015.

Rexha didn't stop there as she went on to warn him about exposing him for doing her dirty after the collab.

"You're lucky people are liking you again. Cause I could go in on all the s***** things you've done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit. Btw the answer is no. Hope you good," she added, only to delete it later.

However, the move didn't come without an explanation as Rexha then said, "Someone from my team had me take down my Instagram story. I decided to remove it because it felt very negative and toxic. Sometimes trauma can lead us to react that way, and that period of my life was traumatising," TMZ reported.

Yet, Rexha maintained she does not regret reacting the way she did.

"I am writing this because I regret taking it down and I want to say that I still stand by what I said."

There hasn't been a reaction from G-Eazy as of yet.

