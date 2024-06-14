 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian joins Sister Helen Prejean in 'Rebel Nun' documentary

Kim Kardashian Facetimed Sister Helen Prejean in 'Rebel Nun'

By
Web Desk

June 14, 2024

Kim Kardashian joins Sister Helen Prejean in 'Rebel Nun' documentary

Kim Kardashian teamed up with Sister Helen Prejean, the anti-death penalty advocate, for the upcoming documentary Rebel Nun.

The documentary highlights Sister Helen's longstanding efforts to abolish the death penalty and focuses on the case of Richard Glossip, who has been on death row since 1997 amidst claims of a wrongful conviction.

A clip from the documentary shows Sister Helen receiving text from Kim, leading to a Facetime conversation where she expressed her admiration for Sister's advocacy work.

During a Facetime conversation, the SKIMS founder siad, "I’m so honored to work alongside you. I follow you on social media and you have shown me so many cases that have been brought to my attention. Just look at what you post."

"I’m aware that [celebrity] can have a negative effect, especially with governors who want to keep things under the radar," she added further.

Sister Helen Prejean gained international recognition as the inspiration behind the Oscar-winning film Dead Man Walking, portrayed by Susan Sarandon.

Sarandon, who also appears in Rebel Nun, joined Sister Helen at the Tribeca Festival premiere, where the documentary received a standing ovation.

Watch the full clip:


Billie Eilish shares 'craziest part' of growing up in the spotlight
Billie Eilish shares 'craziest part' of growing up in the spotlight
Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' suiter Andrea Denver gets married
Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' suiter Andrea Denver gets married
Bebe Rexha blasts ungrateful loser G-Eazy
Bebe Rexha blasts ungrateful loser G-Eazy
Matty Healy breaks cover after engagement with Gabriette Bechtel
Matty Healy breaks cover after engagement with Gabriette Bechtel
Bianca Censori steps out with Kanye West donning another shocking outfit
Bianca Censori steps out with Kanye West donning another shocking outfit
Shakira reveals why she's not dating anyone after Gerard Pique split
Shakira reveals why she's not dating anyone after Gerard Pique split
Kourtney Kardashian reveals major decision with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian reveals major decision with Travis Barker
‘Fed up' Ben Affleck looks forward to ‘peaceful' life after divorcing Jennifer Lopez
‘Fed up' Ben Affleck looks forward to ‘peaceful' life after divorcing Jennifer Lopez
Netflix 'Bridgerton' new casting reveals 'beautiful' journey
Netflix 'Bridgerton' new casting reveals 'beautiful' journey
Jelly Roll admits he was the 'worst criminal ever'
Jelly Roll admits he was the 'worst criminal ever'
Billi Eilish reveals she 'hates' herself when 'in love'
Billi Eilish reveals she 'hates' herself when 'in love'
Shakira explains 'nonnegotiable' motherhood as a single mom
Shakira explains 'nonnegotiable' motherhood as a single mom