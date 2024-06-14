Kim Kardashian joins Sister Helen Prejean in 'Rebel Nun' documentary

Kim Kardashian teamed up with Sister Helen Prejean, the anti-death penalty advocate, for the upcoming documentary Rebel Nun.

The documentary highlights Sister Helen's longstanding efforts to abolish the death penalty and focuses on the case of Richard Glossip, who has been on death row since 1997 amidst claims of a wrongful conviction.

A clip from the documentary shows Sister Helen receiving text from Kim, leading to a Facetime conversation where she expressed her admiration for Sister's advocacy work.

During a Facetime conversation, the SKIMS founder siad, "I’m so honored to work alongside you. I follow you on social media and you have shown me so many cases that have been brought to my attention. Just look at what you post."

"I’m aware that [celebrity] can have a negative effect, especially with governors who want to keep things under the radar," she added further.

Sister Helen Prejean gained international recognition as the inspiration behind the Oscar-winning film Dead Man Walking, portrayed by Susan Sarandon.

Sarandon, who also appears in Rebel Nun, joined Sister Helen at the Tribeca Festival premiere, where the documentary received a standing ovation.

Watch the full clip:



