Bridgerton's Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan reveal favourite props from set

By
Web Desk

June 14, 2024

Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan, who play Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton on Bridgerton, revealed what they took or wanted to take from the set.

Nicola shared that she had her eye on a vase in her character’s room.

“I did ask for, there was this one vase in Penelope's room, which I've always loved,” she told People.

“It's really feathering and it's so flowery, it's got gold birds on it and all sculpted, and it's an antique, it's like 250 years old, and I asked the art department if I could have it on the final day of filming, and they wrapped it up a little box for me with a note,” she shared.

“It's a really treasured possession of mine now,” she added.

As for her on-screen beau, Luke Newton, he attempted to keep his character’s ring, but was unsuccessful.

“I tried to take Colin's ring but it was quickly, someone was outside my flat ready to pick it up,” he shared.

“I think maybe for future seasons, he's probably still be wearing it, so I didn't actually. I mean, just a lot of memories, I guess," he added.

