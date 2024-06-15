Miley Cyrus credits mom Tish Cyrus for sobriety

Miley Cyrus credits mom Tosh Cyrus for sobriety

Miley Cyrus just praised the supply of weed her mother, Tish Cyrus has, which would rival even habitual smokers.

On the June 12 episode of David Letterman’s series on Netflix, My Guest Needs No Introduction, the 31-year-old singer credited her mom for her sobriety.

“I will randomly take one small puff off my mom’s joint, pretty much never because it’s way too strong,” Miley told host Letterman.

She continued, “My mom gave Wiz Khalifa a panic attack cause her weed was too heavy.”

The Flowers hit-maker also revealed how she does not smoke Tish’s weed anymore because of a funny incident that occurred at her mom’s house.

“The other day I came to her house, maybe the last time I smoked her weed was a couple of weeks ago, and I did walk in and take the smallest puff ever, and I couldn’t drive for what felt like three days. And I didn’t know who I was,” Miley shared as Letterman let out a laugh.

When asked if Tish smoked the whole time, the artist replied “no” adding she had turned her mom onto marijuana.