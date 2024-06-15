Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper have strict rule for double dates with girlfriends

Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper want to spend quality time as a foursome with their girl friends.

The two actors are reportedly planning different hangouts with girlfriends Ines De Ramon and Gigi Hadid in order to spend more quality time together.

However, the meet ups will be strictly sober, according to a source.

“With Bradley Cooper’s support, Brad Pitt has become the patron saint of Alcoholics Anonymous among Hollywood A-Listers,” an insider tells In Touch.

They added, “That has created a new, sober social universe for him and Ines De Ramon as Brad continues to lead a new movement among actors and creators of all ages to put down the bottle and pick up a good book or go see a concert instead.”

Back in 2020, Brad thanked his 49-year-old pal during his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor at the National Board of Review’s annual gala.

He publicly thanked him for helping him get sober as Bradley himself has been sober for more than 20 years now.

The tipster went on to reveal that Brad and Bradley both have their own reasons and motivation to stick to the right path.

Brad wants to stay sober because he’s “focused on keeping relations healthy” with his 34-year-old jewelry designer girlfriend. On the other hand, Bradley is “obsessed with making his mother and his late father proud after living a pretty crazy life during his early years in Hollywood.”